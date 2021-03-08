Body of missing girl, 16, found on St. Clair County trail

George Hunter, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 8—KENOCKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A police tracking dog Sunday located the body of a 16-year-old girl near a bridge on a rural trail, a day after she was reported missing.

Leah Conner was reported missing about five hours after she reportedly left her home in Avoca in St. Clair County at about 11:20 a.m. to go for a walk, Michigan State Police said.

"Further investigation led troopers to the Trestle Bridge which is located on the Wadhams to Avoca trail, where an MSP K9 was used to conduct a search of the area," a state police press release said. " The victim was found a short time later."

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MSP Lapeer Post at (810) 664-2905.

MSP said law enforcement does not believe there is a threat to the public.

