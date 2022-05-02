Body of missing Grand Rapids area 1-year-old found in creek

WYOMING — The body of a 1-year-old boy who went missing Sunday has been found.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, May 2, crews found the body of Noah Alan Jordan in Buck Creek near Clay Avenue and 54th Street, about a mile north of Cutler Estates, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Obviously it’s very difficult time for a family, for the community to find out that Noah did not survive,” Sgt. Eric Brunner said. “… Our investigators are with that family, walking alongside them at this time. It’s a time of grieving and a difficult process so we’re going to provide whatever support we can.”

Noah went missing May 1 around 11:05 a.m. from a home inside Cutler Estates near Division Avenue South and M-6.

Investigators began canvassing the neighborhood Sunday, stopping at almost every home, but the efforts didn’t yield any leads. Brunner said they found footprints near the shoreline Sunday but couldn’t confirm they were those of the missing toddler. The creek was running high — waist-deep rather than its usual knee-deep.

After searching for much of Sunday, deputies suspended the water search for Noah around 9 p.m. due to safety reasons. On Monday morning, they regrouped and began focusing on Buck Creek. The water level had dropped about a foot, making the search easier.

The sheriff’s office said the parents are distraught but continue to cooperate with investigators.

“Oftentimes kids just wander away, one minute you see them and one minute you don’t, so there’s nothing to lead us to believe that there was anything suspicious or criminal in nature,” Brunner said.

“This community is definitely grieving. We’ve received a lot of people stopping by and offering support to the family so our hearts just really go out to them,” Brunner added.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Body of missing 1-year-old Kent County boy found in creek