Body of missing Harlem 11-year-old boy believed to be found in Hudson River: police sources

A body recovered from the Hudson River near Riverside Drive early Saturday is believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old boy who vanished from Harlem last week, police sources said.

Cops were called to Riverside Drive and W. 102nd St. around 6:30 a.m. after the body was found floating in the water. First responders brought the body to shore.

Based on gender and the apparent age of the deceased, the victim is likely that of Alfa Barrie, a Harlem boy who went missing with his buddy last week, police sources said.

While an official identification was pending, Barrie’s family have been alerted to the body’s discovery and were talking to investigators Saturday.

When reached Saturday, Alfa’s brother said he and his family were getting an update from the police and couldn’t immediately comment.

The remains of Barrie’s friend, 13-year-old Warren Garrett, was recovered from the East River near the Madison Ave. Bridge on Thursday.

Alfa’s body was found about five miles from where Warren’s remains were recovered, police said.

Cops believe the two neighborhood friends went to a local fish shop with a group of boys and then went to the river.

Alfa’s sister said that she last spoke to the 11-year-old on Friday before she went to work.

“He didn’t give us a call like he usually does,” the sibling, Fatima Diallo, 22, previously said of her little brother. “So we knew something was up.”

Alfa’s Bronx family reported him missing Sunday morning. Warren’s parents reported their son missing the next day at about 3 p.m.

Alfa’s uncle said the boy had never run away from home and his mother was grief-stricken over his disappearance.

“His mother hasn’t slept in days. She doesn’t eat,” he said earlier this week. “She just waits and cries.”

On Tuesday, the NYPD released photos of the young boys, asking for the public’s help to find them.

A photo of Alfa shows him sporting a white hat, a matching floral bowtie and vest and pink pants. The pre-teen was described as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds.