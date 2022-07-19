Body of missing Harvard woman found in truck in Vermont; ex-boyfriend wanted for questioning

The body of a missing 23-year-old Massachusetts woman was found Tuesday in Vermont, authorities said.

Investigators working to track down Mary Anderson, of Harvard, located her body in a truck in Brattleboro, according to Vermont State Police. The vehicle had been sought in connection with her disappearance.

Police are now searching for Anderson’s former boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis, of Fitchburg, for questioning in connection with the death investigation.

Davis has connections to the area of Pittsfield. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anderson’s family told Boston 25 News she had been hanging out with friends in Hudson, New Hampshire. She was last seen on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. Her family added that they suspected foul play in her disappearance.

“She’s never been away. This is very much unlike her,” Mary’s mother Sheila Anderson said Monday.

Anyone with information on Davis’s whereabouts is urged to call their local police department or the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

— Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) July 19, 2022

