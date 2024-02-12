Body of missing horse from Grant found in small pond

GRANT — The search for a local horse has come to a tragic end after owners discovered it fell through a frozen pond.

Major, a 20-year-old missing horse from Grant, was found in a pond.

The search for 20-year-old Major began Jan. 21 after a tree fell on a fence at Ride, Love, Buy Horse Farm in Grant, allowing Major and two other horses, Doc and Dusty, to escape their enclosure.

Doc and Dusty were found nearby, but there was no sign of Major.

In a social media post Saturday, Feb. 10, co-owner Kalen Morgan shared the sad news.

“This is the hardest thing I have ever had to write, however we owe you all closure,” the post read. “A trapper has found Major. When things thawed out, his body was revealed.”

Major fell through the ice after his escape. The water re-froze and closed the hole.

"There was no sign of struggle on the banks," the post continued. "And for that, we are grateful. We know that his death came quick."

The story gained traction in West Michigan as surrounding communities searched for the horse, both on horseback and with a thermal-image drone.

“This is never the type of thing any animal owner wants to go through, and we are extremely heartbroken,” the post read. “After having multiple search and rescue parties, highway authority involvement and thermal image drone searching, we never could have imagined this is what we would have found.”

Major was described as a “one-of-a-kind, goofy, spirited horse.”

“Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” the post read. "We have had the most wonderful people reach out and people came to put in their time and effort in helping us.

"We could never say thank you enough."

