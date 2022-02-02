Body of missing Houston man, 25, found in trunk of his car in Dallas

The body of a 25-year-old Houston man, who had been missing since December, was found in the trunk of his vehicle in a different Texas city, police announced.

The body of Taylour Young was discovered in the trunk of his car at an impound lot in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 19, the Houston Police Department said Monday.

His corpse was found in “an advanced state of decomposition,” according to the Dallas Police Department.

Young was last seen Dec. 9 driving a 2019 Silver Honda Civic in the area of 1600 block of South Voss Road, according to police.

It's not clear how his vehicle got to Dallas.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of his death.

Investigations with Dallas Police Department and Houston Police Department’s homicide division are ongoing.

Young’s mother Tiffany Robinson told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston that her son was a graduate of Sam Houston State University and worked in accounting.

She said said she began to worry about her son when he stopped texting her back the day he vanished, saying it was unlike him to stop communicating with her.

She said that she used an app to track his phone and found it in the bushes near a bank off Voss Road. She said his car had also been missing the day he disappeared.

His loved ones have used the hashtag #BringTaylourHome to bring attention to the case on social media.

A friend of Young demanded answers following news that his body was discovered.

“I just want to know what happened. I want to know who would do something like this to him,” Autumn Beviacqua said to KPRC. “He was proud of the things he had, the things he accomplished. He was proud of his friends, his family and he loved to skateboard … literally always had a smile on his face.”

Anyone with additional info is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.