Body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher identified

A body found during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run Friday morning, has been confirmed as the missing jogger, authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges were announced against Cleotha Abston.

Abston, 38, was charged Sunday with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance. After her body was identified, additional charges were filed, including first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping.

He was also charged with unrelated offenses of identity theft, theft of property and credit card fraud, police said.

During an arraignment Tuesday, a judge set his bond for $510,000. Abston told the judge that he could not afford a lawyer and was appointed a public defender. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to be arraigned on the murder charges.

Fletcher's body was found just after 5 p.m. Monday in a vacant duplex apartment on Victor Street, police said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he believes the kidnapping was "an isolated attack by a stranger."

Police have said that around 4:20 a.m. Friday, a person approached Fletcher, an avid runner, kindergarten teacher and mother of two, and forced her into an SUV.

A pair of Champion slide sandals recovered from the area where she disappeared contained DNA matching Abston, according to an affidavit attached to a criminal complaint.

Security video from the scene showed “a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for the victim to run by,” according to the document. A male then exited the car, ran toward Fletcher and forced her into the passenger’s seat, it said.

“During this abduction, there appeared to be a struggle,” the document said. “The Champion slides sandals were found in this area. The vehicle then sat in the parking lot with the victim inside for approximately four minutes before it drove off.”

A cause and the manner of death have not been released.

Cellular records obtained by investigators are alleged to have determined that Abston’s cellphone was near the site where Fletcher was forced into the vehicle.

Officers arrested Abston on Saturday after finding the GMC Terrain with a matching license plate number in a parking lot by Abston’s residence, the affidavit said.

Mario Abston, 36, Cleotha Abston’s brother, was also arrested, but he is not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s abduction, authorities said. He was charged with drug and firearms offenses, police tweeted.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com