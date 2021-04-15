Body of missing LSU student Kori Gauthier found in Mississippi River, authorities say

Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
·2 min read

LAFAYETTE, La. — A body recovered from the Mississippi River in the St. John the Baptist Parish was identified as missing LSU student Kori Gauthier, authorities said Wednesday.

Based on cell phone tracking, video footage, a timeline of events, and information shared with the Gauthier family, there was no criminal activity or foul play involved, LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson said in a release.

Her body was found on Tuesday by a boater.

"God granted me the one wish I had and that was to receive her in any way to be put to rest properly," Levar Gauthier, Kori's father said in a Facebook post.

Her uncle, Spencer Gauthier, said in a Facebook video that it wasn't the result they were hoping for but that the family can now start the healing process.

"Unfortunately, she's not coming home the way that we want, but we do have closure and the healing process can start for her parents and her siblings," he said.

Gauthier said he wanted to share one last song with her — Stevie Wonder's "These Three Words" — and encouraged others to listen to it, too.

'Emptiness that we feel': Human remains found in rural Iowa are those of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, authorities say

"Listen to that song, hold on to those words, that way of life," he said.

Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, has been missing since April 6. Her car was found after a wreck on a bridge in Baton Rouge.
Gauthier, a freshman from Opelousas, Louisiana, had been missing since April 6. Her car was rear-ended on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge at about 1 a.m. on April 7. Her car was taken to a junkyard and her cell phone and wallet were inside.

“This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family," Thompson said.

Past coverage: Opelousas family searching for missing LSU student whose car was found crashed in Baton Rouge

The search for Gauthier, which lasted days, was a multi-agency effort, Thompson said.

“Our LSU community is devastated to learn of the loss of Kori Gauthier,” said Interim LSU President Tom Galligan. “Our thoughts are with her parents, her family, and all who knew her during this very difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

The Gauthier family thanked volunteers and law enforcement officials for their assistance and asked for privacy in the days and weeks going forward.

Follow Ashley White on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Missing LSU student Kori Gauthier body recovered in Mississippi River

  • Body of missing LSU student found, no foul play suspected

    The 18-year-old had been missing since last week, and her empty car was found on a bridge over the Mississippi River on April 7.

  • Body found in Mississippi River is missing LSU student Kori Gauthier, officials say

    “It’s not the end result we were hoping for,” her uncle said. “But at least we ... can start the healing process.”

  • Nancy Grace on missing LSU student: 'So many unanswered questions'

    Fox Nation host Nancy Grace weighs in on missing LSU student Kori Gauthier's case, and discusses the criminal-catching success of her series, 'America's Most Wanted Overtime.'

