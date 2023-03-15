Body of missing man was found in a Georgia lake. 15 years later, an arrest has been made

Officials have made an arrest in a cold case 15 years after a man’s body was found in a Georgia lake.

Lance Jay Banister disappeared in Bartow County on March 15, 2008. Three weeks later, a fisherman called 911 after they found a body at Talking Rock Creek and Carters Lakes in Chatsworth, Georgia.

An autopsy confirmed the body belonged to Banister and that he died of multiple stab wounds.

No arrests had been made and Banister’s case stayed on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s unsolved homicide list for 15 years until now.

On March 5, the GBI and Bartow County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Shannon Tapley, 43, with Banister’s murder, 10 days before the 15th anniversary of his disappearance.

Investigators determined that Banister and Tapley were friends and that Tapley was with Bannister the day he disappeared.

Tapley is currently being held in the Bartow County Jail without bond.

