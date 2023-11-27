Body of missing man found in Goodhue County

Nov. 26—RED WING, Minn. — The body of a missing Goodhue County man was found Sunday afternoon.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, searchers scouring property in rural Red Wing owned by Brad Nagel, 57, who was reported missing Nov. 16, found his body there.

A medical examiner was called to the scene.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office will release more information about the incident Monday, after the Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner have had more time to investigate and process the scene.

Nagel last contacted his family the night of Nov. 15. He was last reported seen the next morning in the city of Red Wing.

He was reported missing just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Nagel's truck was found in a channel of water along the Mississippi River Sunday, Nov. 19. Nagel was not found inside.