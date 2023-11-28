Update: Body of missing man found in Goodhue County

Nov. 27—RED WING, Minn. — The body of a missing Goodhue County man was found Sunday afternoon.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, searchers scouring property in rural Red Wing owned by Brad Nagel, 57, who was reported missing Nov. 16, found his body there.

A medical examiner was called to the scene. Nagel was located on a steep embankment with a wound. There is no foul play suspected, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The passing of our esteemed and beloved ELC Instructor, Brad Nagel, has left an irreplaceable void within our community," the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. "Brad was not just a mentor but a guiding light to our students and staff, his presence shaping the very essence of our ELC family.

"As we grapple with this profound loss, let us remember Brad for the passion and dedication he poured into our lives," the post continued. "He remains a source of inspiration, guiding us through the memories and lessons he shared."

Nagel last contacted his family the night of Nov. 15. He was last reported seen the next morning in the city of Red Wing.

He was reported missing just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Nagel's truck was found in a channel of water along the Mississippi River Sunday, Nov. 19. Nagel was not found inside.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Ellsworth Fire Department, Red Wing Ambulance, Northstar Search and Rescue and Siewert's Towing also assisted in the search for Nagel.

"In the wake of this tragedy, we stand together, offering solace to the Nagel family and all those deeply affected by Brad's untimely departure," the Red Wing ELC wrote on Facebook. "Our commitment to supporting one another remains unwavering. We are working diligently with school districts to ensure counseling and support services are readily available for anyone in need."