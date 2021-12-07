Body of missing man found in Harris Lake in southwestern Wake County

A man whose body was found Tuesday in Harris Lake in southwestern Wake County has been identified as 47-year-old Timothy Crockett Mullins.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department had been looking for Mullins after his family had not seen or heard from him since Friday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Police received a tip that Mullins’ SUV was near a bridge at Harris Lake.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Team, Patrol and K-9 units, Fuquay-Varina police and the Stony Creek Rescue Dive Team from Nash County began a search.

They found Mullins’ body Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says initial reports do not suggest any criminal activity in his death.