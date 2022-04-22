Body of missing man found in lake

Apr. 22—The body of a 71-year-old man was pulled from Cedar Creek Lake in Gun Barrel City Wednesday, after law enforcement officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen.

The deceased was identified as Vary Sounthivong who had a Mabank address.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Gun Barrel City police were called to the area around Tom Finley Park early Wednesday concerning the missing man.

"There was a vehicle left there and fishing equipment there," Hillhouse said.

Tom Finley Park is located of State Highway 334 and is a popular spot for fishing and swimming.

Gun Barrel City Police has responsibility for the park, while Game Wardens investigate accidents and drownings in the lake.

"They were conducting a search pretty much all day and afternoon," Hillhouse said. "Later that evening people had seen a body that had floated up and we were called to assist them. We went out and recovered the body."

A Henderson County Justice of the Peace ordered the body sent for an autopsy.

"We're basically awaiting the results of the autopsy to see the cause of what happened," Hillhouse said.