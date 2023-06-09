Body of missing man, who was a party barge passenger, found in Lake Travis

The body of a missing man was recovered from Lake Travis Thursday after a 911 call reported an individual who had disappeared under the water the previous night, according to the Travis County sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department, along with Jonestown Police and Fire Departments, responded to the call around 9 p.m. Wednesday, indicating that a man in his 30s went underwater and never resurfaced, according to a press release by the sheriff's office.

The release stated that the man was a passenger on a party barge anchored near Starnes Island, where police searches eventually became recovery missions after the man was not found.

Deputies began shoreline and surface searches at sunrise on Thursday. The body was found and recovered at 10:30 a.m. in 32 feet of water.

The press release said that the man was not wearing a life jacket, and authorities would not be releasing the name of the deceased out of respect for the family involved.

Authorities urge those heading to the lake to remember what to do when someone is in distress on the water. In the event of an emergency, follow these steps:

Call 911 immediately.

Throw a flotation device to the distressed person.

Know where you are on the lake. Use maps and landmarks.

Don’t assist anyone unless you’re wearing a life jacket.

Alert boaters around you with yells, a whistle or a horn.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Body of missing man recovered from Lake Travis June 8