Body of missing man recovered from Saylorville Lake

Crews have found the body of a man missing at Saylorville Lake since Monday evening.

The recovery was made at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are withholding the victim's name until family is notified.

The search began after the sheriff's office received several 911 calls around 6 p.m. Monday from people who said the man fell from the boat and had not resurfaced. The search was called off at dark.

Polk County sheriff's spokesperson Capt. Ryan Evans said crews resumed at 7 a.m. Tuesday and had nine boats and a dive team searching the water. Crews used cadaver dogs and sonar equipment once they identified a possible location for the victim.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Body of missing Saylorville Lake boater recovered