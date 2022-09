Good Morning America

A six-year long search for the suspect in the murder of a mother of two has ended, and authorities are crediting the victim's own mother with solving the cold case. The U.S. Marshals Service called Josephine Wentzel a "driving force" in the arrest late last month of Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr., who is accused of killing Wentzel's daughter Krystal Mitchell in June 2016. Wentzel is a retired police detective, but she said it was being a mother that drove her to spend the past six years helping investigators and pursuing various leads.