Body of missing Michigan toddler found in Detroit

Lansing Police Department provided photo of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, whose body was found July 5.

LANSING — Lansing police confirmed Wednesday, July 5, the body of Wynter Cole Smith, 2, was found on Detroit's east side.

"This is not the outcome anyone hoped for," LPD Chief Ellery Sosebee said, speaking at Lansing City Hall.

He said the search for Wynter ended around 6:50 p.m. in Detroit near the Coleman A. Young International Airport, and the investigation has become a homicide case as a result of the discovery. He said Lansing police will be working with law enforcement in Detroit and various prosecutors on what the new charges will be.

Sosebee declined to take questions at the conclusion of the two-minute press conference.

"When we have an update we can share with you, we'll provide it as soon as possible once we know it won't interfere with the investigation moving forward," he told media.

He extended condolences to Wynter's family and thanked the public for support in helping find her. He said a federal search team located her.

"I promise law enforcement will see that the family gets the justice that they so deserve," he said.

While the search for Wynter is over, Sosebee pleaded for people to come forward with any information regarding the case.

"Please continue to forward any new information, any digital evidence, any witnesses, witness statements or any other pertinent information to the Lansing Police Department or the FBI," he said.

Police searched roadway shoulders and wooded areas below the Interstate 496 overpass near the Red Cedar River and U.S.-127 earlier Wednesday looking for Wynter, who'd been missing since July 2.

Police believe she was kidnapped after a man stabbed her mother late Sunday night. Suspect Rashad Trice is in police custody after being arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday. Wynter's mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

What led to Wynter's disappearance?

According to Lansing Police, they were dispatched Sunday after 11 p.m. to a home off Beau Jardin Drive, where they found a 22-year-old woman with stab wounds and other signs of assault. The woman identified Trice to police. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman and Trice had a romantic history. Police said Wynter was not Trice's biological daughter.

An Amber Alert was sent out at about 2 a.m. Monday, reporting Wynter as missing and endangered, after Trice allegedly stole the victim’s 2013 Chevrolet Impala and kidnapped the toddler.

St. Clair Shores Police arrested Trice after a brief chase that resulted in a car crash. Before Wynter was found, he faced eight felony charges, including assault with intent to murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Trice is being held without bond.

He's scheduled in court for a pre-trial at 8:30 a.m. July 13 and has a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. July 20 in Lansing's 54-A District Court with Judge Kristen Simmons. According to court records, he's required to appear in person.

