Body of missing Midlands teen found a month after he was last seen, SC officials say

The search for a missing Midlands teenager ended when a body found in another county was identified as the 16-year-old, South Carolina officials said.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office identified Brian Jefferson as the male found on Jan. 21, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told The State Wednesday.

The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 16, when he ran away from his home and took a family member’s vehicle without permission, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s office on Dec. 20.

There was no word from SLED or the coroner’s office on Jefferson’s cause of death, or when he died. An obituary on the Whites Mortuary website said Jefferson died on Dec. 16, the day he was last seen.

Information on where in Clarendon County Jefferson’s body was found was not available.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to “process the crime scene” and lead the investigation into Jefferson’s death because of the condition of the body when located and the apparent time that had passed post mortem, spokesman Ryan Alpin said.

There was no word if the car Jefferson took, a dark gray 2004 Toyota Scion XA with license tag TLG 185, has been located.

Information on if Jefferson was alone when he was last seen was not available.

There was no word if there is a search for anyone who might have been involved in Jefferson’s death, or if there are any criminal charges pending.

SLED said no additional information is currently being made available as it continues to investigate Jefferson’s death.

No plans for a memorial or funeral service were included in Jefferson’s obituary.

Anyone who has information about Jefferson’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.