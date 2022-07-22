Body of missing Midlands woman found, her boyfriend charged with murder, authorities say

The body of a woman reported missing in May from Richland County was found near Little Mountain, and her boyfriend has been charged with murder, Richland County authorities said Friday.

The body of Alisa Wood, 38, was found about 9 a.m. on July 19, Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a news release Friday morning.

The circumstances of Wood’s death were discussed at press conference Friday with Richland Sheriff Leon Lott and Rutherford.

Wood was missing since May 9. She was reported missing on May 12, according to Lott.

Lott said Wood’s boyfriend, Matthew Drennan, was a suspect from “the very beginning,” which led to his arrest on July 8.

In what Lott called a “deal with the devil,” the Richland sheriff’s department began plea negotiations with Drennan and his attorney. Lott said the negotiations discussed the amount of years Drennan would get for murder, which was a “significant number of years.”

The negotiations with Drennan led to a police search of a wooded area in Newberry County, where they discovered Woods’ remains.

Rutherford said Woods’ the cause of death is still being investigated. More information will be released at the permission of Wood’s family.

When asked about a motive, Lott said it was “probably a domestic situation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.