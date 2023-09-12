Body of missing Naples man found near ATV trails in Otisfield

Sep. 12—The body of a 40-year-old Naples man who had been missing since last week was found Tuesday morning in Otisfield.

Joseph Jimino last contacted friends on Sept. 7 and said he was out riding his ATV. He did not show up for work on Friday or Monday, and friends and family have not been able to contact him, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Jimino's body was found along South Tamworth Road at 9 a.m. by a game warden. The dirt road is part of the ATV trail network in the area.

The initial investigation indicated that Jimino died from injuries sustained when his ATV crashed along the road. His death is not considered suspicious, but the investigation remains open, according to the warden service.

His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

The warden service had been searching the area with help from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Naples and Casco fire departments. The search began Monday night after Jimino was reported missing.

The search was focused on the ATV trails in Naples and Otisfield where he had told friends he was riding.