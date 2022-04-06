Body of missing Newark man found in Tuscarawas River

Dale Metelko was reported missing March 22. His body was found Wednesday in the Tuscarawas River.

COSHOCTON — The body of a missing Newark man was found Wednesday in the Tuscarawas River.

Dale Metelko, 67, was last seen March 22 walking way from his vehicle along the railroad tracks near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Township Road 509. Since that time, authorities and volunteers have been searching the area for Metelko with the belief he had gone into the Tuscarawas River.

Family said Metelko was distraught the day he went missing and, while not diagnosed with dementia, he had experienced episodes of forgetting where he was within the past year.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon Wednesday, a community search party along the Tuscarawas River in Lafayette Township noticed what appeared to be a body in the river and notified authorities. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and recovered the deceased man. The sheriff's office said it's suspected to be Metelko.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office with assistance from the Coshocton County Coroner's Office. Exact cause of death and details surrounding the incident have yet to be released. As Metelko was from Newark, the Newark Police Department and Licking County Sheriff's Office have been involved with the case.

Assisting on scene were the West Lafayette Fire Department, Coshocton Fire Department, Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services and coroner's office.

