Body of missing non-verbal toddler found in creek near his Clinton County, Michigan home

The two-day search for a missing special needs Michigan toddler ended in tragedy on Tuesday after authorities said they found his body in a creek bed near his home.

Germain Jones, 2, who was autistic and non-verbal, was reported missing early Monday afternoon, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said.

Germain was last seen walking away from his home in north Watertown Township, a community about 15 miles northwest of Lansing, Michigan.

“It is with great sadness that we are reporting that the missing child was located deceased,” the department posted to its Facebook page about 5 p.m. Tuesday. "Please pray for the family during this tragic time."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush confirmed the child's death in a 5:30 p.m. news briefing, saying he was found in the Looking Glass River.

Foul play not suspected, autopsy will determine boy's cause of death

Foul play is not suspected in the child's death, Dush said, but the case remained open on Tuesday.

A medical examiner will determine the toddler's cause and manner of death, officials said.

Murder arrest in missing KY mother case: Ex boyfriend arrested in case of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared in 2015

A local and state search for the child

At least 300 volunteers, plus law enforcement members from multiple local and state agencies, searched for Germain throughout the day Monday and more than 500 were on hand Tuesday, Dush said in a news conference covered by WLNS 6, a CBS affiliate in Lansing, Mich.

Two hours before the toddler's body was found, Dush had called "all hands on deck" in the search for Germain, who he said disappeared from his family's home about 2 p.m Monday after a babysitter left him alone briefly while taking a shower.

About 10 minutes later, Dush said, the babysitter noticed the boy was gone, briefly searched and called 911.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with dinosaurs on it, a pair of shorts with shark images on it. He wore no shoes.

The temperature at the local Capital Region International Airport dipped as low as 42 degrees at 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office, and remained in the low 40s later that morning.

Attempted hit on "This Morning" host: Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning' after man arrested for alleged attempt to murder her

Dive teams had earlier searched area ponds

Dush said dive teams had searched several area ponds and turned their attention to the Looking Glass River, which runs near the child's home. In addition, a Michigan State Police helicopter with thermal imaging, and drones have been involved in the search.

“We’re so fortunate in this county that people come together to take care of each other and that’s how it should be," Dush said during the news conference.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing Michigan toddler Germain Jones found dead in creek