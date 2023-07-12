Body of missing Old Lyme man recovered from Connecticut River

Jul. 11—OLD LYME — State police have identified the man whose body was pulled from the Connecticut River on Monday as a missing Old Lyme resident.

The man was identified by state police Tuesday as 56-year-old David Hickie. Police said preliminary investigation shows no criminal aspect to his death.

At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, Hickie was reported missing to state police at Troop F in Old Saybrook. When Hickie was not found, state police said they issued a statewide Silver Alert.

At 7:25 p.m., the Old Lyme Fire Department, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Saybrook fire and police joined to rescue the man spotted in the water of Ferry Road. Ferry Road is where DEEP's marine headquarters is located.

DEEP reported on Monday that Hickie's body was recovered in the area of the Connecticut and Blackhall rivers. The Old Saybrook Fire Department confirmed on Tuesday that it had pulled the man from the water. State police, in a statement, said life-saving measures were taken but were unsuccessful.

State police continue to investigate.