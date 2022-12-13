Body of missing Perry man found inside nursery

Dec. 13—PERRY TOWNSHIP — The body of a missing Perry Township resident was found Friday inside a nursery across from his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Kenny Foucher, 37, who disappeared Nov. 28, was sent to the Lake County Coroner's Office to determine the exact cause of death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Detective Bureau.

Anyone with any information as to where Foucher was in the days following his disappearance should contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 440-350-5620.