Body of missing person found in Buchanan County

Feb. 23—GRUNDY, Va. — An examination to determine a cause of death was pending Tuesday in the case of a missing man whose body was found in a shallow creek.

Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded Feb. 20 to a wooded area between Slate Creek Road and Compton Mountain Road, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the sheriff's office. The missing person, Jonathan Kelly, was found by a family member searching the remote wooded area. Kelly was deceased in a shallow creek.i

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigators responded to the scene along with agents from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Slate Creek Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene. After an investigation at the scene, Kelly was transported out of the area.

The body was sent Monday to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District in Roanoke, Va. for an autopsy, according to investigators. A preliminary examination by the State Medical Examiner revealed that Kelly did not have any wounds or injuries that would cause his death or be consistent with any foul play. More forensic testing will be performed before the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Further information will be released when it becomes available, investigators said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

