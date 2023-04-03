Body of missing person found. Sacramento police now say it is a homicide case

Sacramento police say a person who for days had been believed to be missing before their body was found Friday was the victim of a homicide.

Police on Monday did not identify the person pending notification of family, but said officers and an FBI evidence team discovered the body near Roseville Road and Connie Drive.

“Detectives have continued to conduct follow-up and have obtained additional information. Based on those facts and circumstances, detectives believe this incident to be a homicide,” Sacramento police officials said in a Monday statement.

Investigators are still in the early stages of their probe and have no information on a suspect.

Sacramento officers first were called March 24 to Roseville and Tri Stations roads on reports of a missing person. Detectives, in the days after the first call, received numerous reports, with many callers fearing the person was dead, police said in the statement.

Homicide detectives began to probe the missing person’s case as a suspicious death investigation before discovering the body.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento police dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 (HELP).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.