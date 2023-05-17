Body of missing Piqua woman found in Shelby County; 2 arrested

The body of a woman who was reported missing in Piqua earlier this month has been found.

The body of Charlenea O’Neal, 40, was found in Shelby County outside Port Jefferson.

During the investigation of O’Neal’s disappearance two people, Julie Jenkins and Daniel King, were arrested by the Piqua Police Department on charges of possession of drugs and obstruction a felony, a release states.

Jenkins is originally from Piqua and King from Sidney — both are currently homeless, according to a media release.

An investigation remains ongoing by Piqua Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-778-20287, or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-TIPS(8477).

We are working to learn more about the circumstance surrounding O’Neal’s death and will update as new information becomes available.







