Body of missing Pittsfield Twp. woman, 93, found

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 29—The body of a missing 93-year-old Pittsfield Township woman has been found, police said Monday.

Xing Xuan Pan's body was found Sunday in a wooded area near the 4000 block of Green Meadows Boulevard during a search, they said.

Officials said at this time there are no signs of foul play and investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy for the cause of her death.

The woman's family reported her missing at about 8 p.m. Friday. She was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. at a Home Depot store on Carpenter near Packard, according to authorities.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

