Body of missing Richland County teen girl found in Lexington County, sheriff says

Noah Feit
·2 min read

The search for a missing teenager ended when her body was discovered early Thursday morning, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Sanaa (pronounced sa-ni-ya) Amenhotep, 15, was found in woods near Interstate 20, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

“I told her parents we would bring her home. Unfortunately it wasn’t the way we hoped and prayed to bring her,” Lott said at a news conference.

Lott said telling Sanaa’s parents their daughter is dead was devastating. The sheriff said he hoped the Columbia community would rally around them, and the rest of Sanaa’s family, and provide them with support.

But the sheriff also asked the community to help law enforcement find one of the people he said is responsible for the teenager’s death.

Trevion Nelson is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Richland County, Lott said. More charges are possible, but they would be filed by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, which is now leading the homicide investigation because that is where Sanaa’s body was discovered, according to Lott.

“He is part and responsible for the death of this 15-year-old,” Lott said of Nelson.

Another male, who Lott called a juvenile, has been charged with kidnapping and is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the sheriff.

Sanaa was reported missing on April 5 by her mother, Lott said.

According to the sheriff, Sanaa probably voluntarily left her northeast Columbia home with the two male acquaintances. During the course of that night, Lott said it’s believed it turned into a kidnapping and the sheriff thinks that’s when she was “murdered.”

Information on how the teen’s body was discovered was not made available. Sanaa was found in a wooded area off I-20 in Leesville, according to Fisher.

The coroner’s office said a preliminary cause of death has been determined, but that information is not being made public until an autopsy is performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“I can’t imagine what her family is going through,” Fisher said. “It was a very difficult scene for our office, and we spent most of night processing scene and taking care of Sanaa.”

Anyone who has seen Nelson, or has information on where he might be, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

