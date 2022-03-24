Body of missing Siskiyou County man found in Klamath River, sheriff says

The body of a Siskiyou County man who had been missing for a month was found in the Klamath River on Wednesday, authorities said.

Christopher Aubrey was last seen on Feb. 23. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that Aubrey was going to the Ferry Point area to float across the river.

His truck was found on March 1 at the Ferry Point River Access off Highway 96 and a kayak believed to be his was also located, authorities said.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Aubrey’s body was believed to have been located by family members in the Klamath River, investigators said.

A deputy went to the location and the body was identified as Aubrey’s, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An autopsy will be done at a later date.

