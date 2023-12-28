Body of missing St. Louis woman, believed murdered, found in Illinois

Illinois State Police have located the body of a missing St. Louis woman, believed murdered by her former boyfriend.

St. Louis County Police announced the discovery and identification of Marquisha Williams, 29, on Thursday. The mother of four was reported missing last week.

The release did not specify where Williams’ body was located.

Police and volunteer groups searched areas along Interstate 55 in Madison County in recent days, including an area east of Edwardsville near the intersection of Illinois 143 and in Staunton.

“Numerous searches for Ms. Williams have been conducted over the last several days,” said a release from St. Louis County Police. “We appreciate the family and friends of Ms. Williams, our local media outlets for their continued attention...”

Williams was reported missing on Dec. 20 after dropping off her children for daycare then failing to show up for work, her family told KSDK-TV. She last been seen in her 2020 Jeep Compass near Cook and Spring avenues in North St. Louis, according to St. Louis County Police.

Trenton Ivy, 31, a former boyfriend and father of Williams four children, confessed to police of killing Williams and disposing of her body. He was driving Williams’ Jeep when he was arrested in Racine, Wisconsin, police said.

A release said investigators found blood and other “biological material” inside the vehicle in addition to some of Williams’ personal items.

“During a post Miranda interview with detectives of the Racine police department, (Ivy) admitted to killing Williams in St. Louis,” according to the release from St. Louis County Police. “The defendant further admitted to having a physical altercation with Williams, which resulted in her death. He then admitted to disposing of her body in an unknown location.”

St. Louis County Police said the following agencies assisted in the investigation: Illinois State Police, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, City of Staunton Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Racine Police Department in Wisconsin.