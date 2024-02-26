UPDATE: Body of missing student found

Feb. 26—Sizemore had been missing since Saturday

HANGING ROCK — The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that teams had located the body of a Rock Hill High School student who had been missing since early Sunday.

Chase Sizemore, 18, had gone missing, following a large gathering of people off State Route 650.

Search and rescue teams had been combing the area for him.

On Monday, Rock Hill Local Schools announced that Sizemore had died.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share the devastating news of the loss of one of our beloved students, Chase Sizemore," school superintendent David Hopper wrote. "Our entire school community mourns the passing of chase. And our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Chase was a cherished member of our school community. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Hopper said counselors and support services would be available to students and staff.

According to a news release, sent Monday from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at 1 a.m. on Sunday reporting of a large gathering of underage people consuming alcohol in the ORV Recreation area off State Route 650 in Hanging Rock, known as the Strip Mine area.

When Deputies pulled up on this crowd at the end of a road, they said several of the young people scattered into the woods. Shortly after, most all the people returned to the parking area and it was discovered that Sizemore had not returned.

Deputies began to inquire where he went and some of the people there said they thought they heard water splashing and that Sizemore may have gone into the water, while others said they did not think he entered the water.

A search of the pond and the bank was conducted and a drone was brought in to search the surrounding area. Mr. Sizemore was not found. A broader search was conducted throughout the day on Sunday. Several drones were brought into the area, as well as fixed wing aircraft, K-9's, boats with sonar, ATVs and numerous citizens on foot.

The pond, surrounding area and a large portion of the park was searched. As darkness came upon the search crews on Sunday night, the search efforts were suspended.

The search resumed early Monday morning, with specially-trained search crews from around the Tri-State area. Divers began searching two ponds in the immediate area, while drones, K-9's, ATVs and foot traffic began other searches.

At around 11 a.m., divers from the Cabell County Disaster Response Team told the sheriff's office that they had discovered a body in the pond closest to where the gathering was being held. They said the body was fully clothed and was in the mud at the bottom of the pond. Sizemore was located about 11 feet under the water and about 53 feet from the shoreline. The water temperature was around 44 degrees.

Sizemore's parents positively identified the recovered body. The Lawrence County Coroner's Office took possession of the body and it will be transported to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office said preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play, but the investigation is in the early stages and we will continue to look into the events of the night.

Lawless thanked those who assisted in the efforts to locate the body, which included the Ashland, Kentucky fire department, the Ironton police department, Hamilton and Upper township fire departments, the U.S. Forestry Service, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ross County Search and Rescue, Cabell County Disaster Response Team, Barboursville Fire Department, Kentucky K-9 Training, OSHP Air Division, and numerous citizens on foot and ATVs.

