Body of missing swimmer, 15, found in Westerly

The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing in rough seas Thursday night has been recovered, according to Westerly Police Chief Paul J. Gingerella.

The police chief released the boy's name Monday morning. He was identified as Jamier Martin Ico Gregorio.

A friend who'd been searching found Jamier's body in the water on the rocky shoreline off Wawaloam Drive at about 5:15 p.m., Gingerella said.

The boy had been swimming near a jetty at Dune's Park Beach when he went missing. He was at the beach with about a dozen friends and family members.

The Westerly police and fire departments and other public safety agencies, including the Coast Guard, divers and swimmers, began searching for the boy Thursday night. The official search was suspended after several hours Friday, but some 20 to 30 family members continued looking, according to Gingerella.

