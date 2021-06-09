Body of missing swimmer in Big Kandiyohi Lake found Wednesday, identified as Danube man

Jun. 9—LAKE LILLIAN — The swimmer who went missing Sunday evening in Big Kandiyohi Lake has been found, according to Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Julie Wyffels.

The body of Martin Gonzalez Jr., 32, of Danube, was found around 6:44 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The search began Sunday night after the Sheriff's Office received a report about a man that went missing while swimming from a boat in the lake.

A boater attempted to find the man but was unable to.

More than a dozen agencies have assisted in the search during the windy, heat wave, including a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and drones from various agencies, according to law enforcement officials.

One searcher was taken by ambulance to a hospital for heat exhaustion Monday, Wyffels wrote in an earlier email.

Sonar from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office was also used, with divers from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, NorthStar Search & Rescue as well as volunteers from the Spicer Fire Department conducting dives where the sonar picks up an anomaly.

Detective Sgt. Kent Bauman said Monday that it was around the middle of the lake where the man was last seen. Details of where the man was found have not been released.

According to Bauman, the man was with friends on a boat in the lake, went into the water with no life jacket and struggled before going underwater.

Among the other agencies who have been involved in the operation are the Lake Lillian Fire Department and Ambulance, Carris Health — Rice Hospital Ambulance, Life Link, New London Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Police Department, McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Renville County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Kandiyohi County Emergency Management.