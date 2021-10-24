Body of missing Texas man found in Grand Teton after four-day search, rangers say

The body of a man who went missing in Grand Teton National Park was found Sunday, park rangers said.

A search for Jared Hembree, a 26-year-old from Texas, began Thursday when law enforcement officials received a call of concern “after an interaction with him outside the park,” park officials said.

Texas man vanishes in Grand Teton National Park, officials in Wyoming say

After a four-day search, officials found his body in the eastern part of the national park, park rangers said.

“Rangers arrived to the scene and recovered Hembree’s remains,” officials said in a Sunday news release. “The National Park Service and Teton County (Sheriff’s) Office are conducting an investigation into what occurred.”

Hembree was last seen Oct. 21 near Game Warden Point in Moran, Wyoming, McClatchy News reported.

Park officials found his car unattended at the parking area for Game Warden Point, according to the National Park Service.

More than 80 people searched for Hembree over the four days, and multiple agencies were involved in the search.

Park rangers did not say how they found the body.

