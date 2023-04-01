Body of missing toddler Taylen Mosley found in alligator’s mouth, St. Pete police chief says

In a stunning turn of events, St. Petersburg Chief of Police Anthony Holloway said in a news conference that missing 2-year-old Taylen Mosley’s body was found in an alligator’s mouth.

A detective spotted the alligator in a nearby lake at Delholm Park with an object in its mouth.

“While they were there spotted an alligator with an object in its mouth. As the detective got closer they fired one round to the alligator, dropped the object that he had in his mouth,” said Chief Holloway.

In the press conference, Chief Holloway said that Taylen’s father is being charged with two counts of first degree murder.

“It is with great sadness that Taylen Mosley has been found,” Chief Holloway said.

#stpetepd Chief Holloway said It’s with great sadness that we report we found the body of Taylen Mosley in Lake Maggiore. His father Thomas Mosley is charged with 2 counts of 1st degree murder. pic.twitter.com/I1hsIj0UAw — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) April 1, 2023

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing 2-year-old Taylen on Thursday. His mother, Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was found dead in a St. Petersburg area apartment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

