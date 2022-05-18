Body of missing Travelers Rest woman found in North Carolina

Edna Suttles

The body of a Travelers Rest woman who went missing in 2021 was found Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Edna Suttles, 81, went missing on Aug. 27, 2021, and her body was found Tuesday morning around 10 a.m., in a wooded area off of Harris Holly Springs Road in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, investigators say.

A federal search warrant unsealed in March revealed how law enforcement was able to connect Daniel Glen Printz, of Rutherford County, to the disappearance of Suttles.

Prince has not been charged in relation to Suttles' death but is facing charges of grand larceny and several weapons violation charges.

Printz told law enforcement that he was able to take investigators to the location of Suttles “within three feet”, according to the warrant. Federal officers seized 22 firearms from his residence while executing a search warrant in September 2021.

According to the federal warrant, Printz had told law enforcement he visited Suttles several times in August 2021 since they were friends.

Printz at the time declined to provide details about Suttles' disappearance but stated he could take law enforcement to the location of Suttles "within three feet," according to the warrant. Printz also admitted to being responsible for multiple killings, the warrant stated.

The government requested that Printz be held without bond until the outcome of the case.

This case is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

No new charges were announced as of Wednesday.

