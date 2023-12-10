Body of missing Union County man found in creek

MAGNETIC SPRINGS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 63-year-old man was found in a Union County creek nine days after he was first reported missing.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Steven C. Carpenter, of Magnetic Springs, was discovered after a 911 call reported a possible body floating in Bokes Creek west of State Route 37 Sunday morning at approximately 11:46 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Carpenter was reported missing on Dec. 1, and that the investigation into his disappearance has been continuing since then.

Deputies and detectives searched the Bokes Creek area on foot and by drone on Dec. 2, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy to determine Carpenter’s cause of death is scheduled for Monday.

The details surrounding Carpenter’s disappearance and death remain under investigation.

