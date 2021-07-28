Body of missing Vancouver man found in Columbia River

Jul. 28—The body of a Vancouver man who went missing last week was found in the Columbia River on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Blaze J. Nemeth, 60, went missing last week after going for his regular walks with his dog along the waterfront in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

On Friday, a family member reported to Vancouver police that he didn't return home from his walk the night before. The family checked the parking lot near Who Song & Larry's, where he usually parks for his walks, and found his car locked up. His car showed no signs of being tampered with and the dog was inside, according to police.

Vancouver police were dispatched to the Columbia River on Sunday after boaters reported finding a body in the water.

His cause and manner of death are listed as pending, according to the medical examiner's office.

The family told police he didn't have any medical or mental health problem that would make him endangered. Vancouver police don't have any reason to suspect foul play, spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.