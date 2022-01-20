Body of missing Victorville man found nearly a week after disappearance

The body of 75-year-old Joseph Morales of Victorville was found Tuesday, about a week after he was reported missing by his family, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed the identity of a body found Tuesday behind a shopping center on Highway 395 in Victorville.

The dead man was identified as 75-year-old Joseph Morales of Victorville. His family reported him missing on Jan. 10, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press.

At approximately 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department was notified of a dead body found in the desert area behind the shopping center on the corner of Hwy. 395 and Palmdale Road in Victorville, Rodriguez said.

“Foul play is not suspected, and the Coroner’s Division is conducting the investigation into the cause and manner of death,” Rodriguez said.

Information posted on Jan. 11 from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station on Facebook included a missing person’s flyer on Morales. The flier indicated that he had dementia and blood clots.

The flyer also said that Morales last took his medication on Jan. 10, the day his family said he went for a walk to the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville and never returned.

The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

