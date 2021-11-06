Body of missing Westbrook man found near Presumpscot River

Nov. 6—Westbrook police say the body of a man missing since June was found by a kayaker along the banks of the Presumpscot River.

The remains of Terry Tucker Jr., 32, were found earlier this week, police announced Friday. His death is not considered suspicious and the investigation into his death is closed.

Tucker was last seen by family members on June 17. He was reported missing on June. 23.

On Oct. 31, a kayaker called police to report they had discovered human remains along the banks of the Presumpscot near the intersection of East Bridge Street and Route 302. The remains were submerged because of torrential rain the previous night, police said. Under normal circumstances, that area of the riverbank is dry and accessible by foot.

Westbrook police and the fire department went to the area in a boat and were able to recover some of the remains. Investigators from Westbrook police and Maine State Police returned to the scene on Nov. 2 to recover the rest of the remains and process the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as Tucker on Thursday.