Body of missing Weyers Cave man found in Richmond

Keelan Kobler.

RICHMOND — An Augusta County man was found dead last week shortly after it was announced he was missing from the area, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Keelan T. Kobler, 34, of Weyers Cave, was listed as missing March 2. The sheriff's office said his body was discovered in Richmond two days later.

The Richmond Police Department said at approximately 3 p.m. on March 4th, officers responded to the 3500 block of Griffin Avenue for the report of a person down inside of a vehicle.

Kobler was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Foul play is not suspected.

