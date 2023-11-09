A body found in North Wichita Falls Thursday has been identified as Wichitan Christopher Bowie, 25.

His body was discovered at 11:24 a.m. near the 4100 block of Sheppard Access Road.

Christopher Bowie

Wichita Falls Police found the body behind a vacant restaurant building at 1607 Pearlie Drive.

Investigators believe the body had been there since Bowie was reported as missing on Nov. 2.

Police said foul play is not suspected. The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Body of missing Wichita Falls man found