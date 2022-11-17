Body of missing Wilmington teen found after two week search

The body of missing 16-year-old New Hanover High School junior Mi'Yonna Jones was found this morning in Pender County.

The body of missing 16-year-old New Hanover High School junior Mi'Yonna Jones was found this morning in Pender County, Wilmington Police Department officials said in a press conference Thursday.

Mi'Yonna Jones was first reported missing Nov. 1.

Two suspects in the case are already in custody. Mi'Yonna's half-brother, 25-year-old Jahreese Jones, who was taken into custody Nov. 2 after he was alleged to have been alone in his car with the now-deceased teen.

Jahreese Jones' girlfriend, 27-year-old Randi Johnson, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with felony obstruction of justice "providing false statements to law enforcement on numerous occasions with the intent to defraud the investigation," according to court documents.

Police began searching the New Hanover County Landfill for Mi'Yonna Jones on Nov. 3

District Attorney Ben David said he anticipates filing murder charges, though no additional charges for either suspects have been filed yet.

“It has been a very somber two weeks for the entire community and it has unfortunately come to a tragic end,” Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said. “We want to send our condolences to her family or friends during this extremely difficult time.”

