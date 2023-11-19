WATCH: Sheriff gives update after body of missing Winter Springs woman found in storage unit

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Winter Springs woman Shakeira Rucker’s body was found Saturday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a news conference on the investigation at 10 a.m.

Mina said Rucker’s estranged husband, Cory Hill, is considered the primary suspect in her disappearance and death.

Original report:

Deputies said they responded to the Self Storage on Wiggins Road in Apopka just before 5 p.m. for reports of a smell coming from one of the units.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Rucker dead inside the storage unit.

Rucker’s family has been notified.

It’s been about a week since law enforcement said Rucker was last seen leaving her home in Winter Springs.

Multiple agencies in Central Florida joined the search for Rucker, and the sheriff’s office said this is now an Orange County case.

Rucker’s estranged husband, Cory Hill, was named a person of interest in the case.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina will provide updates as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Earlier today, OCSO deputies responded to the Self Storage at 2400 Wiggins Rd. in Apopka and found Shakeira Rucker dead inside a storage unit. This is now an Orange County homicide case.

Shakeira’s family was notified this evening. We grieve with them & our detectives are… pic.twitter.com/T52ps9slsv — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 19, 2023

