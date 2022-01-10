Body of missing woman found at Kirby Lake in south Abilene

The body of a missing woman was found Monday afternoon at Kirby Lake, according to an Abilene Police Department news release.

APD was called at 10:48 a.m. Monday to assist the Taylor County Sheriff's Office in its search for a missing woman who voluntarily left a treatment facility in the county, the release said.

The woman was known to have last been in the Kirby Lake area, officials said. The search including a section of the lake parallel to U.S. Highways 83/84.

Game wardens with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department found the missing woman's body in the lake, the release said.

The woman was identified as Sharon Shipley, 55, the release said.

Abilene police are conducting a death investigation, which will include an autopsy.

