Body of missing woman found in Lake Wylie, police say

The body of a missing woman was found in Lake Wylie over the weekend, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

On July 29, police said they responded to the 2700 block of Lakefront Drive after receiving reports about a missing person.

At the home, family members said 26-year-old Brianne Maurine Fry was seen around 2 a.m. on July 28.

On July 30, a search of the area around Fry’s home was conducted. Around 7:45 p.m., police announced that Fry’s body had been found in Lake Wylie.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 1-704-866-3320.

