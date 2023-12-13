Body of missing woman found by landfill near Maricopa

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was investigating a homicide after a missing woman's body was found close to a landfill near Maricopa.

According to officials, on Dec. 5 at around noon, 38-year-old Crystal Uptain's body was found near the Butterfield Station Landfill in Mobile, a small community southwest of metro Phoenix near Maricopa.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and found some "suspicious circumstances involving the scene to include unexplained injuries," department spokesperson Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.

Uptain had been reported missing by the Maricopa Police Department on Nov. 25 and detectives determined she was the victim of a homicide.

Both Maricopa police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office homicide unit were investigating the incident.

No other information was released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Missing woman Crystal Uptain's body found near Maricopa