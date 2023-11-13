Body of missing woman found at McKinney home; man arrested for tampering with evidence

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police said they found the body of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab at a home Sunday morning.

Her body was found at the home of 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens in the 600 block of Pearson Avenue, near Sherman Street.

Few details have been released at this time, but police said Stevens was arrested at the scene and charged with tampering with evidence.

Schwab had been reported missing, but police did not give any further details about that.

Police said their investigation is in the early stages, and they are continuing to process the scene.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call Detective Monte Robertson at 972-547-2724.