Body of missing woman found in Neawanna Creek in Seaside

Jan. 14—SEASIDE — A woman last seen in early December was believed to be found dead in a submerged car in Neawanna Creek on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

On Dec. 9, police announced the disappearance of LaDawn Rene Bloom, 58, who was also known as Rene Dawn.

Bloom, who was last seen on Dec. 4, was driving a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with Arkansas license plates. Three cats were in the car, police said.

Bloom was in the process of relocating to the area and had just recently arrived when she went missing.

A search operation in Neawanna Creek near the intersection of N. Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads located a vehicle that had entered the river. After towing, police confirmed the vehicle was Bloom's Ford Fiesta.

The incident remains under investigation.